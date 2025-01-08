HIL 2024-25: Record Prize Pool Fuels Indian Hockey's Big Leap

The Hockey India League (HIL) for the 2024-25 season is poised to become the most lucrative in its history, distributing over Rs 10 crores in prize money, according to league statements. This season features a dynamic blend of elite men's and women's hockey, promising fierce competition and significant financial incentives.

The Men's HIL champions will be awarded Rs 3 crore, with the runners-up receiving Rs 2 crore, and Rs 1 crore for the team securing third place. Similarly, the Women's HIL victors will earn Rs 1.5 crore, followed by Rs 1 crore for the runners-up, and Rs 50 lakh for the third-place team, marking a new era in women's hockey, per Hockey India.

Hero MotoCorp, the title sponsor, introduces performance-based awards, granting Rs 50,000 to the 'Player of the Match' in both leagues. 'Player of the Tournament' will receive Rs 20 lakh, with Rs 10 lakh each for the best goalkeeper, upcoming player, and top scorer in Men's HIL, and Rs 5 lakh each in Women's HIL.

Featuring eight men's and four women's teams, the league promises fast-paced and exhilarating matches in its revamped format. Games commenced on December 28 at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, with the men's final slated for February 2025. The women's league debuts on January 12, 2025, at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, concluding on January 26, 2025. The league aims to captivate audiences by holding matches at various venues, bringing the thrill of Hero HIL nationwide.

Dr. Dilip Tirkey, HIL Chairman, articulated his excitement, emphasizing the milestone this edition represents for Indian hockey. He believes the increased prizes and women's league will boost hockey's popularity. Bhola Nath Singh from the HIL Governing Committee highlighted the league's role in achieving India's vision as a global hockey leader, underscoring the commitment to nurturing an environment for player growth and sport development. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)