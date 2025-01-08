Deschamps to Leave France Coaching Role Post-2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps, France's revered national team coach, has confirmed his departure from the role following the 2026 World Cup. Announcing this decision on Wednesday, Deschamps referred to his tenure as a fulfilling journey, expressing that it was now 'time to stop.'

Under Deschamps' leadership, Les Bleus achieved significant success, including a World Cup victory in 2018 and a Nations League title in 2021. He is one of only three individuals to win the esteemed football prize both as a player and coach.

Despite not yet qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Deschamps stands firm on his decision, suggesting a need for new beginnings beyond his current role. 'There's life after this, and the important thing is for France to remain at the top,' he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)