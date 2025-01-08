Left Menu

Deschamps to Leave France Coaching Role Post-2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps, France's longest-serving national team coach, has announced he will step down after the 2026 World Cup. Despite his success, including a World Cup victory in 2018 and a recent finals appearance in 2022, Deschamps believes it is time for a change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:16 IST
Deschamps to Leave France Coaching Role Post-2026 World Cup
Deschamps

Didier Deschamps, France's revered national team coach, has confirmed his departure from the role following the 2026 World Cup. Announcing this decision on Wednesday, Deschamps referred to his tenure as a fulfilling journey, expressing that it was now 'time to stop.'

Under Deschamps' leadership, Les Bleus achieved significant success, including a World Cup victory in 2018 and a Nations League title in 2021. He is one of only three individuals to win the esteemed football prize both as a player and coach.

Despite not yet qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Deschamps stands firm on his decision, suggesting a need for new beginnings beyond his current role. 'There's life after this, and the important thing is for France to remain at the top,' he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025