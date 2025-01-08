Fakhar Zaman Aims for Robust Comeback in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Fakhar Zaman is optimistic about making a comeback to Pakistan's cricket team, setting his sights on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Scheduled for February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai, the tournament marks a significant milestone for Fakhar after a hiatus due to illness following the 2024 T20 World Cup, as he mentioned on the Vipers Voices podcast.

Having missed tours to Australia and South Africa, Fakhar's sights are firmly set on reclaiming a spot in the national team for the Champions Trophy, a tournament where he first gained fame in 2017. Despite strong contenders like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Saim Ayub occupying top-order positions, Fakhar remains hopeful and prepared for any batting role assigned by the team.

Fakhar's enthusiasm extends to the International League T20, where he'll represent the Desert Vipers. He joins a roster featuring Pakistani talents like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan. His return to form is pivotal for Pakistan's strategy as they aim to field a formidable team for the Champions Trophy on home turf.

