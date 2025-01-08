Anju Bobby George Leads Athletes Commission for Gender Equality

Left Menu

Long-jump legend Anju Bobby George has been appointed chairperson of the Athletics Federation of India's athletes commission, which includes notable figures like Neeraj Chopra. The commission aims for gender parity with six female members. New national championship schedules were also unveiled at the AFI meeting.

Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:54 IST
Athletes Commission
  • Country:
  • India

Long-jump legend Anju Bobby George has taken the helm as chairperson of the Athletics Federation of India's athletes commission. The new commission, comprising nine members, includes six women and laudably aims at achieving gender parity. Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist, stands out as the most renowned male member.

Appointed post-October elections, George is joined by former elite athletes like Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Krishna Poonia, MD Valsamma, Sudha Singh, and Sunita Rani. The inclusion of these retired sportswomen marks a significant step for the AFI, elevating its commitment to gender balance. Neeraj Chopra and 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable are among the four nominated men.

In addition to commission appointments, the AFI also unveiled its domestic sports calendar for 2023. The season's Federation Cup will be hosted in Kozhikode, Kerala, in late April. Meanwhile, the National Open Championships are relocated to Ranchi in September. These moves signify the AFI's continued pursuit of developing national athletics forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

