Theekshana's Hat-trick Not Enough as New Zealand Clinch Series

Maheesh Theekshana's hat-trick was in vain as New Zealand secured the ODI series against Sri Lanka with a commanding 113-run victory in Hamilton. Rain shortened the match to 37 overs, but it didn't stop the hosts from delivering a solid performance that saw them take a 2-0 series lead.

Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman built a robust foundation for New Zealand with aggressive half-centuries, pushing the hosts to a total of 255-9. Despite a late fightback led by Theekshana, Sri Lanka's batting lineup crumbled early, hindered by Jacob Duffy's early strikes.

Touring captain Charith Asalanka lamented the team's poor powerplay performance, while New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner praised the opening batsmen's resilience. New Zealand now aim to sweep the series in the final match in Auckland.

