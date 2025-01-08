Younis Khan Appointed as Mentor for Afghanistan in Champions Trophy 2025

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday the appointment of former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan as the mentor for their national team for the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament is set to commence on February 19.

Khan, known for his prolific run-scoring ability, having accumulated 10,099 runs at an average of over 52 in 118 Tests, alongside 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs and 442 runs in 25 T20Is, is set to lend his vast experience and guidance to the Afghan squad during their conditioning camp in Pakistan. His enviable record includes the most Test centuries for Pakistan, with a career-defining 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009.

According to ACB CEO Naseeb Khan, the decision to bring in Khan aligns with utilizing local expertise, given the Champions Trophy's venue in Pakistan. The eight-team, 50-over tournament, marking its return after over seven years, will feature 15 matches across locations in Pakistan and Dubai. The much-anticipated face-off between previous finalists India and Pakistan is slated for February 23 in Dubai.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi have been designated as the Pakistani venues, each hosting a series of group matches, while Lahore is expected to host the second semi-final and potentially the final on March 9. In an alternative scenario where India makes the final, the match will be played in Dubai. Pakistan's campaign begins on February 19 in Karachi against New Zealand, while Afghanistan will face South Africa on February 21.

