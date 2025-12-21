Rajasthan ACB Nabs Corrupt Cop in Bribery Scandal

In a significant anti-corruption crackdown, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Gurugram Police. The officer was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe in Jodhpur, as verified by police authorities.

The ASI allegedly demanded the hefty amount in exchange for leniency towards an accused in a vehicle theft case. While in police remand, the ASI committed to not harassing the detained individual, pressing for the bribe from the accused's family to ensure this.

Following a formal complaint and subsequent investigation, the ACB confirmed the bribe solicitation. A sting operation was executed under the direction of ASP Paras Soni, resulting in the arrest of the ASI with both real and dummy currency, culminating in the registration of a formal FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)