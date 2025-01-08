Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Aims for Historic League Double Against Odisha FC in ISL Showdown

Chennaiyin FC targets a significant win against Odisha FC in the ISL 2024-25 league, aiming for a historic double over their rivals. Despite recent challenges, both teams are eager to secure points. Odisha's unbeaten away streak and Chennaiyin's home struggles add intensity to this crucial matchup.

Updated: 08-01-2025 17:11 IST
OFC's Jerry Mawihmingthanga celebrating after scoring. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC is set to host Odisha FC for an eagerly anticipated match in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. A victory for Chennaiyin would not only mark their first-ever league double over Odisha but also extend their winning streak against the Juggernauts.

Chennaiyin currently sits in 10th place with 15 points from 14 matches, facing a challenging run, especially after only winning once in their last six home games. In contrast, Odisha FC, in seventh with 20 points, has shown strong performances on the road, achieving two wins and a draw in their latest away fixtures.

Both teams are grappling with defensive issues, yet Odisha boasts a formidable attack, scoring 27 goals compared to Chennaiyin's 19. The interplay between key scorers like Diego Mauricio and Wilmar Jordan Gill will likely play a crucial role, with the game promising to be a competitive encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

