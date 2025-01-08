IRONMAN 70.3 Goa: A Global Triathlon Marvel by the Beach

Participants from over 57 countries have gathered in Goa for the prestigious IRONMAN 70.3 Goa race, regarded as one of the top triathlon events in Southeast Asia. Buoyed by stellar reviews, the 2025 competition anticipates even larger foreign involvement, showcasing Goa's emerging reputation as a global sporting destination.

Cedric, an architect from Normandy, France, recounted his remarkable experience in the previous edition. Despite an initial plan to visit Assam, he altered his itinerary to include Goa and described the trip as an unforgettable adventure not just for himself, but also for his family, who enjoyed both the scenery and the cultural blend of Indo-Portuguese influences.

Rohan Khaunte, Goa's Minister of Tourism, emphasized the state's capacity for hosting such major events, citing sports tourism as an emerging facet of the region's appeal. Deepak Raj, CEO of Yoska, expressed excitement over the event's growing acclaim and anticipated a higher rate of foreign participation in the upcoming 5th edition scheduled for November 2025.

