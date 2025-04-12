Connecting Cultures: The Unifying Power of Language

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the role of language as a binding force in cultural heritage during an event celebrating a theatrical performance on Emperor Vikramaditya. Speaking on Saturday, he emphasized that language should serve as a connector among people, not an isolator.

Reflecting on language's societal impact, Dhankhar noted varying regional influences enhance the qualitative aspects of culture. He urged contemplation and dialogue on how language helps in connecting different communities across India.

He also addressed the evolving educational significance of English, recalling its transition from a 'ranking' to a 'qualifying' subject post-Emergency and its eventual reinstatement in 2009 after a successful court challenge by petitioners.

