Connecting Cultures: The Unifying Power of Language

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized language as a unifying cultural heritage at an event showcasing a play on Emperor Vikramaditya. He discussed language's role in connection rather than isolation and reflected on its evolving status in education, referencing changes in English as a 'ranking subject' over the years.

Updated: 12-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:07 IST
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the role of language as a binding force in cultural heritage during an event celebrating a theatrical performance on Emperor Vikramaditya. Speaking on Saturday, he emphasized that language should serve as a connector among people, not an isolator.

Reflecting on language's societal impact, Dhankhar noted varying regional influences enhance the qualitative aspects of culture. He urged contemplation and dialogue on how language helps in connecting different communities across India.

He also addressed the evolving educational significance of English, recalling its transition from a 'ranking' to a 'qualifying' subject post-Emergency and its eventual reinstatement in 2009 after a successful court challenge by petitioners.

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

