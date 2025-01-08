Left Menu

Soorma Hockey Club Inspires Community with 'Sitaare Aur Soorma' Event

The Soorma Hockey Club women's team concluded their training with 'Sitaare Aur Soorma' at Panjab University, Chandigarh. The event featured a hockey masterclass and interaction with players, inspiring local youth and connecting with the community before the Women's Hockey India League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:31 IST
Soorma Hockey Club Inspires Community with 'Sitaare Aur Soorma' Event
Players during practice (Photo: Hockey India League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the inaugural Women's Hockey India League, the Soorma Hockey Club women's team wrapped up their training camp with a unique community activation titled 'Sitaare Aur Soorma' at Panjab University, Chandigarh. The event served a dual purpose: an open training session and a grassroots festival aimed at fostering a passion for hockey among local youth.

The coaching team provided a hockey masterclass for aspiring players, delivering essential tips and techniques. Notably, the event included an engaging segment where players, including head coach Jude Menezes, team mentor Rani Rampal, co-captains Savita and Salima Tete, and international stars Maria Verschoor, Sophie Hamilton, Penny Squibb, and Charlotte Stapenhorst, interacted with the audience, sharing personal experiences and answering questions.

The open training session offered a rare insight into the dedication required at the game's highest level. Team mentor Rani Rampal emphasized the importance of such initiatives in celebrating hockey and engaging with supporters, while co-captain Savita highlighted the motivational impact of fan interaction. The team's campaign at the Hero Women's Hockey India League begins on January 13 in Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025