Soorma Hockey Club Inspires Community with 'Sitaare Aur Soorma' Event

In preparation for the inaugural Women's Hockey India League, the Soorma Hockey Club women's team wrapped up their training camp with a unique community activation titled 'Sitaare Aur Soorma' at Panjab University, Chandigarh. The event served a dual purpose: an open training session and a grassroots festival aimed at fostering a passion for hockey among local youth.

The coaching team provided a hockey masterclass for aspiring players, delivering essential tips and techniques. Notably, the event included an engaging segment where players, including head coach Jude Menezes, team mentor Rani Rampal, co-captains Savita and Salima Tete, and international stars Maria Verschoor, Sophie Hamilton, Penny Squibb, and Charlotte Stapenhorst, interacted with the audience, sharing personal experiences and answering questions.

The open training session offered a rare insight into the dedication required at the game's highest level. Team mentor Rani Rampal emphasized the importance of such initiatives in celebrating hockey and engaging with supporters, while co-captain Savita highlighted the motivational impact of fan interaction. The team's campaign at the Hero Women's Hockey India League begins on January 13 in Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)