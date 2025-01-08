Vinicius Jr Cleared for Spanish Super Cup Amid Controversy
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr can play in the Spanish Super Cup despite a two-match suspension. Manager Carlo Ancelotti criticized the decision, citing racist abuse towards Vinicius and labeling the punishment as exaggerated. Ancelotti prepares for a challenging match against Mallorca, with penalties set if the game ends in a draw.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr will participate in the Spanish Super Cup, despite his recent suspension upheld by the Spanish FA. The player was dismissed for slapping Valencia's goalkeeper, Stole Dimitrievski, resulting in a two-match league suspension but clearing him for Thursday's semi-final against Mallorca.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti, anticipating a successful appeal, believed the incident warranted no more than a yellow card. Ancelotti also highlighted the psychological toll Vinicius faces from repeated racist abuse in Spain, expressing disappointment with the suspension ruling.
Ancelotti expressed his satisfaction with Vinicius' performance and resilience, remarking on the difficulty of being constantly under scrutiny. Thursday's match against Mallorca is expected to be competitive, with both teams familiar from prior LaLiga encounters. Should the game remain tied, a penalty shootout will determine the outcome, bypassing additional minutes of extra time. The winner advances to face either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
