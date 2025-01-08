Left Menu

Vinicius Jr Cleared for Spanish Super Cup Amid Controversy

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr can play in the Spanish Super Cup despite a two-match suspension. Manager Carlo Ancelotti criticized the decision, citing racist abuse towards Vinicius and labeling the punishment as exaggerated. Ancelotti prepares for a challenging match against Mallorca, with penalties set if the game ends in a draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:53 IST
Vinicius Jr Cleared for Spanish Super Cup Amid Controversy
Vinicius Jr
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr will participate in the Spanish Super Cup, despite his recent suspension upheld by the Spanish FA. The player was dismissed for slapping Valencia's goalkeeper, Stole Dimitrievski, resulting in a two-match league suspension but clearing him for Thursday's semi-final against Mallorca.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti, anticipating a successful appeal, believed the incident warranted no more than a yellow card. Ancelotti also highlighted the psychological toll Vinicius faces from repeated racist abuse in Spain, expressing disappointment with the suspension ruling.

Ancelotti expressed his satisfaction with Vinicius' performance and resilience, remarking on the difficulty of being constantly under scrutiny. Thursday's match against Mallorca is expected to be competitive, with both teams familiar from prior LaLiga encounters. Should the game remain tied, a penalty shootout will determine the outcome, bypassing additional minutes of extra time. The winner advances to face either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025