David Miller's Enthusiasm Peaks as SA20 2025 Approaches

As anticipation builds for the 2025 edition of the SA20, Paarl Royals captain David Miller has expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming cricket season. Scheduled to begin on January 9, the first match will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape face MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha, setting the stage for an exciting tournament.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI in Cape Town, Miller shared his excitement about leading a team that blends youthful energy with seasoned experience. He emphasized the dynamic potential within the Paarl Royals squad and expressed eagerness to kick off their campaign against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Highlighting one of the season's major attractions, Miller spoke highly of Dinesh Karthik's participation, noting that his experience would be instrumental for the team's younger players. Reflecting on their shared history in the IPL, Miller lauded Karthik as a seasoned ambassador of the sport, whose insights are set to enrich the squad.

