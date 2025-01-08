Shakib Al Hasan's Participation in Champions Trophy Hangs in Balance

The participation of Shakib Al Hasan in the upcoming Champions Trophy remains uncertain as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) awaits the results of a second bowling action test conducted in Chennai. The outcome of the test, expected in two days, will determine if the star player can participate in the prestigious tournament.

Bangladesh is slated to kick off its Champions Trophy campaign against India in Dubai on February 20. With the BCB mandated to announce its squad by January 12, the results of Shakib's test are critical. The second test was a consequence of a negative result from the first test carried out at Loughborough University, England. Concerns over his bowling action have temporarily barred Shakib from playing both domestic and international cricket.

The board's chief selector, Gazi Ashraf Hossain, expressed his frustration over the situation, labeling it 'shocking.' Meanwhile, Shakib's inclusion in the squad is backed by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and BCB president Faruque Ahmed. In light of the pressing circumstances, time is of the essence for Shakib's potential return to the international stage.

