US Withholds $3.6 Million Payment to WADA Over Chinese Swimmers Dispute

The US government withheld over $3.6 million from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), amid dissatisfaction over its handling of Chinese swimmers and other cases. This funding represents about 6% of WADA's budget. Tensions over the agency's operations have persisted for years, leading to the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:57 IST
The US government has withheld its annual contribution of over $3.6 million from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for 2024, emphasizing dissatisfaction with the organization's handling of cases involving Chinese swimmers and other issues. This funding typically comprises around 6% of WADA's yearly budget.

This decision adds to ongoing tensions between WADA, the US government, and the US Anti-Doping Agency, with disputes having persisted for at least six years. A 2020 government study found that the US was not receiving sufficient benefits from its financial contributions, granting Congress the discretion to withhold funds.

Travis Tygart, CEO of the US Anti-Doping Agency, criticized WADA's leadership for not meeting reasonable requests, including an independent audit. Despite the funding hiatus, US athletes' ability to compete internationally remains unaffected. The United States is preparing to host significant international events, like the World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

