Thrilling Victories and Exits at Malaysia Open 2025: Indian Badminton Stars Shine
At the Malaysia Open 2025, Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Malvika Bansod advanced to the round of 16, overcoming challenges while Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy cruised in men's doubles. Despite tough battles, Aakarshi Kashyap and Anupama Upadhyaya faced early exits, marking mixed outcomes for India.
- Country:
- Malaysia
Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Malvika Bansod progressed to the round of 16 in the Malaysia Open 2025, showcasing agility and grit in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. Prannoy achieved a hard-fought victory over Brian Yang with scores of 21-12, 17-21, 21-15, while Malvika smoothly overcame Goh Jin Wei 21-15, 21-16 at the Stadium Axiata Arena.
In the realm of men's doubles, India's contingent comprising Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy displayed sheer dominance by defeating Chinese Taipei's Tang Kai-Wei and Lu Ming-che, with scores of 21-10, 16-21, 21-5. As the seventh seed in the Super 1000 tourney, the duo is set to face Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong next.
Prannoy's advancement to the pre-quarterfinals came amidst unusual conditions, with the match against Yang initially halted due to a leaky roof. Despite the weather-induced pause, Prannoy, ranked 26th, regrouped brilliantly to secure his place in the next stage, joining Bansod who had a smoother path past local sensation Goh Jin Wei.
(With inputs from agencies.)