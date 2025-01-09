Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Bids Farewell to the Pool: Katinka Hosszu Retires
Katinka Hosszu, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and world-renowned swimmer, has retired at 35. Known as Hungary's 'Iron Lady', Hosszu aims to inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams in swimming. Her illustrious career includes multiple Olympic appearances and enduring world records.
Hungary's swimming icon, Katinka Hosszu, widely known as the 'Iron Lady', has officially retired at the age of 35. A three-time Olympic champion, Hosszu expressed her eagerness to mentor young swimmers and inspire them to pursue their dreams.
Announcing her retirement on Instagram, Hosszu reflected on her 30-year journey, citing the pool as her sanctuary. She emphasized her desire to nurture the next generation of swimmers with the same passion she found in water.
After debuting as a teenager in Athens 2004, Hosszu participated in five Olympic Games, winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Celebrated for her extraordinary career, she still holds a world record set in 2015 and remains an inspiration globally.
