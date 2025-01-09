Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Bids Farewell to the Pool: Katinka Hosszu Retires

Hungary's swimming icon, Katinka Hosszu, widely known as the 'Iron Lady', has officially retired at the age of 35. A three-time Olympic champion, Hosszu expressed her eagerness to mentor young swimmers and inspire them to pursue their dreams.

Announcing her retirement on Instagram, Hosszu reflected on her 30-year journey, citing the pool as her sanctuary. She emphasized her desire to nurture the next generation of swimmers with the same passion she found in water.

After debuting as a teenager in Athens 2004, Hosszu participated in five Olympic Games, winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Celebrated for her extraordinary career, she still holds a world record set in 2015 and remains an inspiration globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)