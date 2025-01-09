Left Menu

Historic Grand Slam: Hady Habib Breaks New Ground for Lebanon

Hady Habib, the first Lebanese player in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam men's singles draw, secured his place at the Australian Open following a successful qualifying campaign. His journey reflects both personal dedication and the resilience of Lebanon amidst its ongoing conflicts.

Melbourne | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:08 IST
Hady Habib has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first Lebanese player in the Open era to reach the men's singles draw of a Grand Slam at the Australian Open. A triumphant qualifying campaign at Melbourne Park saw him advance through three rounds, including a decisive tiebreaker victory over France's Clement Chidekh.

This success marks a continuation of Habib's rapid ascent in professional tennis. Having debuted at the Olympics last year where he faced silver medalist Carlos Alcaraz, Habib also made headlines recently by winning the ATP Challenger Tour in Temuco, Chile—another first for a Lebanese player.

Amid Lebanon's turbulent backdrop, his efforts symbolize hope and perseverance. Despite the recent conflict between Lebanon and Israel, Habib, born in Houston and raised in Lebanon, presses on, motivated by the strength of his homeland. His first-round opponent at Melbourne Park will soon be decided.

