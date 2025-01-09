Bowency CEO Robins Tchale Watchou Recognized as One of Africa’s 100 Most Influential

Robins Tchale Watchou, a former professional rugby player and now an international entrepreneur and CEO of Bowency (formerly Vivendi Sports), has been named among the 100 Most Influential Africans by New African Magazine. This honor highlights his visionary leadership and transformative contributions to the development of sports, culture, and entertainment across the African continent and beyond.

The recognition comes as Bowency, under Robins’ leadership, continues to redefine sports and entertainment as powerful tools for sustainable development, social impact, and youth empowerment.

From Rugby Champion to Industry Pioneer

Seventeen years ago, Robins transitioned from a stellar rugby career into entrepreneurship, driven by a mission to harness the potential of sports for economic growth and social change. As CEO of Bowency, he has spearheaded numerous groundbreaking initiatives, establishing the company as a leading innovator in the global sports and entertainment industry.

Key Achievements Under His Leadership

Pioneering Afro-European MMA League: Robins created the Ares Fighting Championship, Africa’s first Afro-European MMA league, which has become a platform for promoting excellence and diversity in combat sports.

Major Event Management: Bowency has managed landmark events such as the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, the All Africa Games in Ghana, and the Francophonie Games in Kinshasa.

Cycling Milestone: The company organized the first-ever U23 Cycling World Championship in Africa, showcasing the continent’s capability to host global sporting events.

Sports Infrastructure Management: Bowency delivers sustainable solutions for the development and accessibility of sports facilities, ensuring long-term benefits for communities.

Cultural Content Creation: Through innovative cultural and entertainment projects, Bowency celebrates and amplifies Africa’s rich heritage and talent on the global stage.

A Legacy of Social Impact

Beyond his business achievements, Robins is committed to leveraging sports for social equity and youth empowerment. His initiatives focus on creating opportunities for underserved communities, promoting gender equity in sports, and inspiring future leaders through education and mentorship.

Commenting on the Honor

“It is a profound honor to be named among the 100 Most Influential Africans,” said Robins. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our teams at Bowency and our commitment to reshaping Africa’s narrative through sports and entertainment. Together, we are building a future where Africa’s potential shines globally.”

Future Vision and Call for Collaboration

Bowency continues to set its sights on ambitious goals, including expanding its event portfolio and fostering collaborations with global partners. The company invites stakeholders, investors, and innovators to join in creating lasting impact through strategic partnerships that promote sustainability, cultural exchange, and economic growth.

Robins’ recognition underscores his role as a catalyst for change in Africa, inspiring a new generation of leaders to harness creativity and innovation to transform industries.

For more on the list of 100 Most Influential Africans, visit https://100.NewAfricanMagazine.com.