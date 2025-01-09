Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: Nations Urged to Boycott Afghanistan Over Women's Rights

Political calls for a boycott of Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy intensify, as South Africa's Sports Minister joins British lawmakers in urging their cricket teams to refuse to play Afghanistan. The plea arises due to the Taliban's crackdown on women's rights, testing the international cricket community's stance.

09-01-2025
Cricket Controversy: Nations Urged to Boycott Afghanistan Over Women's Rights
South Africa's Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, has endorsed calls for a boycott against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy, citing support for British politicians urging England to evade matches against the nation. The contentious issue highlights the repercussions of the Taliban's crackdown on women's rights.

Both England and South Africa, sharing a Champions Trophy group with Afghanistan, face increased pressure to avoid fixtures, reflecting international concerns over gender discrimination. South Africa is slated to launch its campaign against Afghanistan in Karachi on February 21, but Minister McKenzie vehemently advocates against fulfilling that fixture.

He articulated the historical context of apartheid to press for equitable treatment in sports, aligning with over 160 British politicians demanding a boycott. Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa and other governing bodies remain under scrutiny to present a unified stance on Afghanistan's international cricket participation.

