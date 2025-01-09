Left Menu

Zoe Aldcroft Named Captain for Women's Six Nations

Zoe Aldcroft has been appointed as captain of England's women's rugby team for the Six Nations Championship in March, replacing Marlie Packer. Aldcroft, who previously led the team to victories in the 2022 Six Nations, will have Packer and Megan Jones as vice-captains for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:08 IST
In a significant move for England's women's rugby team, Zoe Aldcroft has been selected as captain ahead of the Women's Six Nations Championship in March. The Rugby Football Union announced the decision on Thursday, setting the stage for the upcoming tournament and the World Cup in August.

Aldcroft, representing Gloucester-Hartpury, has accumulated 58 caps since her debut in 2016. She steps into the leadership role previously held by Marlie Packer, who will now serve as a vice-captain alongside Megan Jones. England coach John Mitchell emphasized the value of continuity and competition in his choices for the team's leadership group.

Mitchell regarded Aldcroft as a natural leader both on and off the field. Under her guidance, England will aim to reclaim the Six Nations title, beginning with their opening match against Italy on March 23, 2023. The team hopes to build on their winning streak following last year's World Cup final loss to New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

