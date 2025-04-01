France's Rising Star: Louis Bielle-Biarrey Dominates Six Nations

In an electrifying display of talent, France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey secured the Six Nations Player of the Championship award. The 21-year-old sensation broke the record for most tries scored in a single Championship, achieving an impressive tally of eight.

Among the nominees for the prestigious award were England's Tommy Freeman, Scotland's Blair Kinghorn, and Italy's Tommaso Menoncello, but Bielle-Biarrey emerged as the fan favorite. The young winger reflected on his journey, recalling how his passion for rugby started at just five years old when his parents signed him up for the sport.

France's triumph in the tournament was sealed with a decisive 35-16 victory over Scotland, concluding their campaign with 21 points, narrowly surpassing England in the standings. Bielle-Biarrey's record-breaking contribution played a pivotal role in the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)