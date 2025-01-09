Left Menu

Rashid Khan Leads MI Cape Town with Determination in SA20 Season 3

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan prepares to lead MI Cape Town in SA20 Season 3. Emphasizing the importance of players giving 100% on the field, Khan hopes to secure positive results by focusing on basics and enjoying the game. The tournament begins on January 9 with the final set for February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:24 IST
Rashid Khan with SA20 League League Commissioner Graeme Smith and other captains of the tournament (Picture: SA20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Afghanistan's prominent spinner Rashid Khan is set to steer MI Cape Town as their captain in the eagerly anticipated SA20 Season 3. Reflecting on past experiences, Khan emphasized the significance of complete dedication and said that results will follow only when players give their all on the field.

During the Official Captains' Press Conference, Khan shared his thoughts ahead of the season starting on January 9 at St George's Park. Recalling his initial leadership stint in this tournament, he noted, 'It was my first time leading a franchise team, and I learned tremendously from my mistakes.'

Khan further stressed the need for his team to focus on getting their fundamentals right while maintaining enjoyment on the field. 'We need to enjoy ourselves, control our nerves, and make sure we play at 100%. That's the path to achieving the results we aim for,' he reiterated. The tournament will feature 30 matches culminating in the final at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

