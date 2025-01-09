Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti Stun Third Seeds at ASB Classic

India's Yuki Bhambri and French partner Albano Olivetti defeated third seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glaspool at the ASB Classic in Auckland. After losing the first set, they made a comeback, winning in a tense super tie-break. They will face Christian Harrison and Rajeev Ram in the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:35 IST
Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti Stun Third Seeds at ASB Classic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Yuki Bhambri, alongside French partner Albano Olivetti, delivered a remarkable performance at the ASB Classic in Auckland by overcoming third-seeded British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glaspool. The unseeded pair showed resilience after losing the opening set, securing victory in a tight super tie-break within just 81 minutes.

Bhambri and Olivetti clinched a 3-6, 6-4, 12-10 victory, successfully navigating the pressure to advance to the semifinals of the ATP250 event. This victory marks a significant achievement against formidable opponents, showcasing their talent and determination on the international tennis stage.

Next, they are set to face the unseeded American team of Christian Harrison and Rajeev Ram, who recently triumphed over French seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. The upcoming clash promises to be another exciting challenge in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025