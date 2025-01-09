Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti Stun Third Seeds at ASB Classic

India's Yuki Bhambri, alongside French partner Albano Olivetti, delivered a remarkable performance at the ASB Classic in Auckland by overcoming third-seeded British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glaspool. The unseeded pair showed resilience after losing the opening set, securing victory in a tight super tie-break within just 81 minutes.

Bhambri and Olivetti clinched a 3-6, 6-4, 12-10 victory, successfully navigating the pressure to advance to the semifinals of the ATP250 event. This victory marks a significant achievement against formidable opponents, showcasing their talent and determination on the international tennis stage.

Next, they are set to face the unseeded American team of Christian Harrison and Rajeev Ram, who recently triumphed over French seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. The upcoming clash promises to be another exciting challenge in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)