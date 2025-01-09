Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Questions Test Future of Young Opener Konstas

Ricky Ponting doubts young opener Sam Konstas's future in Test cricket after an aggressive debut. Despite his initial prowess at the MCG, his approach proved unpredictable in subsequent matches. Yet, he secured a spot in Australia's squad for the Sri Lanka tour, indicating selectors' belief in his potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:41 IST
Sam Konstas (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
In a candid critique, former Australian captain and ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has cast doubts on young batting sensation Sam Konstas's long-term prospects as a Test opener, following his exuberant debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Konstas thrilled fans at the sold-out Boxing Day Test by launching a ramp shot for a six off star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, racing to a brisk 60 runs off 65 balls. However, his aggressive all-out style came under scrutiny after mixed performances in the subsequent innings, falling to precise deliveries from Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Ponting cautioned that Konstas's style might not sustain him at the Test level, stressing the need for adaptation and maturity. Despite this, the Australian selectors have shown faith in Konstas, naming him in the squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

