Ricky Ponting Questions Test Future of Young Opener Konstas

In a candid critique, former Australian captain and ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has cast doubts on young batting sensation Sam Konstas's long-term prospects as a Test opener, following his exuberant debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Konstas thrilled fans at the sold-out Boxing Day Test by launching a ramp shot for a six off star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, racing to a brisk 60 runs off 65 balls. However, his aggressive all-out style came under scrutiny after mixed performances in the subsequent innings, falling to precise deliveries from Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Ponting cautioned that Konstas's style might not sustain him at the Test level, stressing the need for adaptation and maturity. Despite this, the Australian selectors have shown faith in Konstas, naming him in the squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

