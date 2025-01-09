Kang Sings' Sweeping Victory Ushers Them to Semi-Finals Amid Exciting Ice Hockey League Season 2

In a commanding display, defending champions Kang Sings cruised to the semi-finals of the Ice Hockey League Season 2, delivering a record-breaking 9-0 triumph over United Nubra. This victory, the biggest of the season to date, was heavily influenced by captain Mushtaq Ahmed's impressive four-goal performance.

In parallel, Maryul Spamo, also defending champions in the women's category, secured their semi-final position with a decisive 2-0 win over Sham Eagles. Throughout the day, the women's division witnessed competitive play, setting the stage for tense upcoming semi-finals, with Maryul Spamo facing Humas Queens, and Sham Eagles clashing with Changla Lamos.

The men's final group stages continue to promise excitement, with key fixtures set to determine the remaining semi-finalists. Notable results of the day included a thrilling 2-2 draw between Changla Blasters and Shakar Chiktan Royals, and a 2-0 victory for Purig Warriors over Maryul Spawo. As the league unfolds, anticipation builds towards the finals scheduled for mid-January.

