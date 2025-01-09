Williams Unveils New Era with 2025 F1 Car Launch on Valentine's Day

In a bid to reclaim their former glory, former Formula One champions Williams, now reinforced with Carlos Sainz from Ferrari and Alex Albon, are set to showcase their 2025 car at Silverstone on February 14, Valentine's Day. This prelude to a 10-team livery launch in London will see the FW47 graced with a special one-off livery.

Williams' principal, James Vowles, expressed eagerness for the event, stating, "We have been working on our 2025 car for some time and can't wait to see it at Silverstone." The team is determined to improve from their previous ninth-place finish as they gear up for significant regulatory changes in 2026.

Ferrari is the only other team planning to reveal their car separately before the joint launch, with plans to showcase at Maranello on February 19. Pre-season testing is slated to begin in Bahrain on February 26, ahead of the season opener in Melbourne on March 16.

