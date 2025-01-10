RFU Denies Referees' Union's Request for Special Meeting

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has officially rejected a proposal from the Rugby Football Referees' Union (RFRU) and the Championship Clubs to hold a Special General Meeting (SGM). According to the RFU, the letter requesting the meeting contained several inaccuracies and failed to meet essential procedural requirements.

Last month, the RFRU announced its intent to rally support for an SGM, driven by frustration over substantial remuneration packages awarded to RFU executives despite facing financial challenges, including record losses and widespread redundancies.

The RFRU had expressed its dissatisfaction following revelations of significant bonuses given to RFU CEO Bill Sweeney and colleagues, which culminated in the resignation of RFU board chairman Tom Ilube in December. Still, the union's bid to trigger a governance discussion now appears thwarted.

