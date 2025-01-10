Novak Djokovic's Unyielding Pursuit of Tennis Glory

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has made it clear that retirement is not on his immediate agenda, contradicting suggestions from his father. The 24-time Grand Slam winner has his eyes set on the upcoming Australian Open, where he aims to achieve three notable milestones: a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne, a groundbreaking 25th Grand Slam victory, the highest across both men's and women's tennis, and reaching a century of ATP Tour-level titles.

His first-round match is against USA's Nishesh Basavareddy this Sunday. In an interview with GQ Magazine, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Djokovic revealed, "My dad is trying to retire me for a while now... He asks, 'What else do you want to do?' He understands the pressures and stresses that impact my health and affect those around me, including him. That's why he suggests it's time to think about how I want to conclude my career."

Djokovic, however, is more focused on the manner rather than the timing of his retirement. "I'm not thinking intensely about when to retire just yet," he said. "I will consider stepping away if I start losing more frequently and face increased challenges in major tournaments. But for now, I'm continuing as before." At 37, he stands as one of tennis's most decorated figures, claiming the most Grand Slams in men's history and a Career Golden Slam, having secured an Olympic gold in Paris against Carlos Alcaraz.

With a remarkable record that includes ten Australian Open victories, three French Open titles, seven Wimbledon wins, and four US Open championships, Djokovic also boasts seven ATP Finals titles and two Olympic medals, including a bronze from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. His recent triumphs include the ATP Paris Masters in November 2023 and defeating Daniil Medvedev at the US Open that September.

After competing in the Brisbane International and suffering a quarterfinal loss to Reilly Opelka, Djokovic will join forces with former rival Andy Murray as a coach-player team for the Australian Open. (ANI)

