Left Menu

Odisha FC Coach Criticizes Team's Performance Despite Thrilling Comeback

Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera criticizes his team's performance despite their comeback to draw against Chennaiyin FC. Highlighting player mistakes over opponents' merits, Lobera emphasizes the need for wins and improvements. Odisha's winless streak continues, affecting their league standing aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:52 IST
Odisha FC Coach Criticizes Team's Performance Despite Thrilling Comeback
Sergio Lobera. (Photo- ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic match at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Odisha FC staged an impressive comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. However, the outcome didn't please head coach Sergio Lobera, who voiced his dissatisfaction citing critical mistakes by his players as responsible for surrendering a two-goal deficit.

Leading a relentless fightback, Dorielton Gomes scored his debut goal for Odisha FC, triggering a late surge that culminated in an equalizer aided by a deflection from Mohammad Nawaz just before the match's end. Despite rescuing a point, Lobera lamented the numerous errors that cost his team a valuable victory and emphasized improvement.

Odisha FC's recent performances have left them winless in three matches, dealing a significant blow to their league ambitions. Lobera highlighted the necessity of winning games to advance in the standings, expressing concern over repeated lapses leading to avoidable goals after their recent defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025