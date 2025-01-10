Odisha FC Coach Criticizes Team's Performance Despite Thrilling Comeback

In a dramatic match at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Odisha FC staged an impressive comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. However, the outcome didn't please head coach Sergio Lobera, who voiced his dissatisfaction citing critical mistakes by his players as responsible for surrendering a two-goal deficit.

Leading a relentless fightback, Dorielton Gomes scored his debut goal for Odisha FC, triggering a late surge that culminated in an equalizer aided by a deflection from Mohammad Nawaz just before the match's end. Despite rescuing a point, Lobera lamented the numerous errors that cost his team a valuable victory and emphasized improvement.

Odisha FC's recent performances have left them winless in three matches, dealing a significant blow to their league ambitions. Lobera highlighted the necessity of winning games to advance in the standings, expressing concern over repeated lapses leading to avoidable goals after their recent defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)