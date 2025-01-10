Odisha FC Coach Lobera Critiques Team Despite Comeback Draw Against Chennaiyin FC

Odisha FC's head coach, Sergio Lobera, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with his team's performance following their draw against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. Despite overcoming a two-goal deficit, Lobera attributed the result more to his team's mistakes than to the opposition's prowess.

The match ended in a draw after Dorielton Gomes netted his debut ISL goal in the 80th minute and a significant deflection off Mohammad Nawaz secured the equalizer. Lobera criticized the ease with which his team conceded goals, acknowledging that simple mistakes had cost them crucial points.

Lobera stressed the need for professionalism and improvement, lamenting the team's winless streak in the last three games. He insisted that draws will not suffice if Odisha FC aims to climb the league standings, underlining the necessity of analyzing and improving performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)