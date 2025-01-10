Naomi Osaka Confident Ahead of Australian Open Clash Despite Injury Woes
Naomi Osaka remains optimistic about playing her Australian Open opener against Caroline Garcia, despite a less-than-perfect MRI on her abdominal injury. The two-time champion expressed positivity after her Auckland match, and her new coach Patrick Mouratoglou adds to her excitement for the upcoming Grand Slam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:25 IST
Naomi Osaka, the two-time Australian Open champion, is determined to play her opening match against Caroline Garcia despite an MRI scan revealing her abdominal injury is not in ideal condition.
Following her emotional withdrawal from the Auckland final against Clara Tauson, Osaka continues to train confidently under new coach Patrick Mouratoglou. She remains hopeful about her participation in the Grand Slam.
Reflecting on her match with Garcia last year, Osaka values their sportsmanship and camaraderie, emphasizing mutual respect and their shared birthday bond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement