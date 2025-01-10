Naomi Osaka Confident Ahead of Australian Open Clash Despite Injury Woes

Naomi Osaka, the two-time Australian Open champion, is determined to play her opening match against Caroline Garcia despite an MRI scan revealing her abdominal injury is not in ideal condition.

Following her emotional withdrawal from the Auckland final against Clara Tauson, Osaka continues to train confidently under new coach Patrick Mouratoglou. She remains hopeful about her participation in the Grand Slam.

Reflecting on her match with Garcia last year, Osaka values their sportsmanship and camaraderie, emphasizing mutual respect and their shared birthday bond.

