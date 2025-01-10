Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Confident Ahead of Australian Open Clash Despite Injury Woes

Naomi Osaka remains optimistic about playing her Australian Open opener against Caroline Garcia, despite a less-than-perfect MRI on her abdominal injury. The two-time champion expressed positivity after her Auckland match, and her new coach Patrick Mouratoglou adds to her excitement for the upcoming Grand Slam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:25 IST
Naomi Osaka Confident Ahead of Australian Open Clash Despite Injury Woes
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka, the two-time Australian Open champion, is determined to play her opening match against Caroline Garcia despite an MRI scan revealing her abdominal injury is not in ideal condition.

Following her emotional withdrawal from the Auckland final against Clara Tauson, Osaka continues to train confidently under new coach Patrick Mouratoglou. She remains hopeful about her participation in the Grand Slam.

Reflecting on her match with Garcia last year, Osaka values their sportsmanship and camaraderie, emphasizing mutual respect and their shared birthday bond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025