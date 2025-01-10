Left Menu

Jay Shah: The Youngest ICC Chairman Making Global Waves

Jay Shah, the youngest-ever ICC chairman, will be felicitated by the BCCI during a Special General Meeting. Having served as BCCI secretary and chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, Shah is keen on expanding cricket's global reach. He is advocating for cricket's return to the 2028 Olympics and exploring a two-tier Test system.

Newly-elected ICC chairman Jay Shah is set to be honored by the BCCI's state units during the Special General Meeting on Sunday. Shah, who became the youngest ICC chairman, took over in December post-Greg Barclay's tenure.

Since October 2019, Shah has played pivotal roles as the BCCI secretary and as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council. His contributions have been crucial in expanding cricket's global presence.

Shah's recent endeavors include discussions with the 2032 Brisbane Olympics organizing committee for the sport's inclusion and talks with officials from Australia and England to discuss a two-tier Test system.

