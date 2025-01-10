Jay Shah: The Youngest ICC Chairman Making Global Waves
Jay Shah, the youngest-ever ICC chairman, will be felicitated by the BCCI during a Special General Meeting. Having served as BCCI secretary and chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, Shah is keen on expanding cricket's global reach. He is advocating for cricket's return to the 2028 Olympics and exploring a two-tier Test system.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Newly-elected ICC chairman Jay Shah is set to be honored by the BCCI's state units during the Special General Meeting on Sunday. Shah, who became the youngest ICC chairman, took over in December post-Greg Barclay's tenure.
Since October 2019, Shah has played pivotal roles as the BCCI secretary and as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council. His contributions have been crucial in expanding cricket's global presence.
Shah's recent endeavors include discussions with the 2032 Brisbane Olympics organizing committee for the sport's inclusion and talks with officials from Australia and England to discuss a two-tier Test system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Triumphant Turnaround: Manu Bhaker's Historic Wins at Paris 2024 Olympics
Bastar Olympics 2024: A New Chapter in India's Sporting Legacy
USA Water Polo Coaches Secure Extensions Ahead of LA 2028 Olympics
India's Strategic Path to Los Angeles 2028: Key Takeaways from the 152nd Olympic Meeting
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Mission Olympic Cell Meeting to Strategize for Los Angeles 2028 and Beyond