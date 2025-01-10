Left Menu

Golden Jubilee: Wankhede Stadium Celebrates 50 Glorious Years

Wankhede Stadium, an iconic cricket venue, celebrates its 50th anniversary with a series of events headlined by legendary cricketers. From concerts to a commemorative book launch, the week-long celebration in Mumbai promises excitement for cricket enthusiasts and honors the stadium’s rich history and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:49 IST
The 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium. (Photo- MCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Legendary Mumbai cricketers and former Indian team captains are set to join the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium on January 19. Events will kick off on January 12, culminating in a grand celebration on January 19, according to a press release from MCA.

The celebration will feature iconic figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and current captains Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. This event aims to honor Wankhede Stadium's pivotal role in cricket history. The main event will spotlight both male and female cricket legends from domestic and international fields.

Television personalities Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant will host the evening, bringing audiences a mix of performances and tributes. Musical acts by Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, along with a laser show, promise an unforgettable night. MCA President Ajinkya Naik emphasized the celebration's significance, inviting cricket fans to join in honoring the stadium's legacy.

As part of the commemorations, a special coffee table book will be released, alongside a commemorative postal stamp, both marking Wankhede Stadium's legacy. A match between MCA officials and consuls will take place on January 12, highlighting the celebration week. Efforts to honor Mumbai cricket's unsung heroes include felicitation events for groundsmen and former players from the first Wankhede match in 1974.

Fans can purchase tickets for the main event on January 19, 2025, through District by Zomato and Insider.in, starting at Rs300. This historic celebration offers a chance for fans to witness an exciting evening celebrating cricket's rich heritage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

