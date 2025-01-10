Kickoff at the National Games: Football Fever in Uttarakhand

The anticipation is building as the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand prepares to host thrilling men's and women's football tournaments. The events kick off from January 29 through February 7, as announced by the sport's national governing body.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Uttarakhand, matches will unfold at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex and the District Sports Complex in Haldwani. This marks the first time the state will host the prestigious games, promising a spectacular display of sportsmanship.

The draw and fixtures reveal a lineup of eight teams per tournament, comprising hosts Uttarakhand and top contenders from recent national championships. Football enthusiasts eagerly await this showcase of talent and organization, symbolizing Uttarakhand's growing prominence in the sports sector.

