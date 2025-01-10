Rivals Turned Allies: Djokovic and Murray's Unprecedented Coaching Partnership

In a surprising turn of events, Novak Djokovic has appointed his former rival Andy Murray as his coach for the upcoming Australian Open. The decision has left the tennis world astounded, given the duo's fierce on-court rivalry that has spanned decades.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, and Murray, a former World No. 1 with three major titles, have long been adversaries. Yet, Djokovic extended an olive branch, seeking Murray's insights and experience in his ongoing quest for further success. This unique alliance has taken shape swiftly as they have already begun training sessions in Melbourne.

Murray's retirement from active competition has now seen him transition to a coaching role, utilizing his vast tennis knowledge to guide Djokovic. It remains uncertain whether this collaboration will stretch beyond the current tournament, but this partnership could redefine their legacies in tennis history.

(With inputs from agencies.)