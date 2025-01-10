Left Menu

Savita Punia Expresses Optimism As Hockey India League Makes Debut

Savita Punia, Indian hockey goalkeeper, looks forward to the women's Hockey India League and highlights the role of mentor Rani Rampal.

Savita Punia. (Photo- Hockey India League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the women's Hockey India League (HIL) gears up for its inaugural season, Indian hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia expresses optimism about her team's synergy under the mentorship of former Indian captain Rani Rampal. She is pleased to have experienced defender Nikki Pradhan on board, foreseeing her contribution to the team's strategic communications.

Punia, delighted by Rani Rampal's appointment as mentor, shares how her former teammate's insights benefit younger players, particularly in easing nerves before matches. "She brings valuable experience," Punia noted, emphasizing the importance of Rampal's involvement in fostering effective collaborations with international players.

The team's training commenced interactively with Indian players arriving on December 27 followed by overseas players on January 2. The comprehensive sessions, including intense matches against the men's team, have contributed to a promising team dynamic. Savita highlights the value of combining foreign expertise with local talent as crucial in enhancing both performance and camaraderie within the team.

