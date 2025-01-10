Aston Martin Restructures Leadership to Drive F1 Success

Andy Cowell has been named as the new team principal for Aston Martin in a significant management restructuring move announced on Friday. The Silverstone-based Formula One team revealed that Mike Krack will assume the role of chief trackside officer, augmenting their leadership team as they strive for championship success.

Previously, Cowell served as the managing director of Mercedes AMG GPP, where his leadership contributed to Mercedes' dominance with eight successive constructors' championships. Having joined Aston Martin as CEO last year, Cowell now takes on the dual role of CEO and team principal. He played a pivotal role in the success of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

With ambitious multi-year plans in place, Cowell expressed enthusiasm about Aston Martin's future trajectory. Meanwhile, former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile and performance director Tom McCullough have also taken up new roles within the team, aligning with Aston Martin's shift to Honda engines in 2026.

