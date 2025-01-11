Changla Lamos and Kang Sings Set for Thrilling Ice Hockey League Final Showdowns

Changla Lamos stormed into the women's final of the Ice Hockey League Season 2 after defeating the Sham Eagles 6-3. The victory was powered by a dazzling hat-trick from national team star Tsewang Chuskit. According to an Ice Hockey League release, Changla Lamos are set to face the reigning champions, Maryul Spamo, in the much-anticipated title clash tomorrow.

In the men's category, defending champions Kang Sings edged out Purig Warriors with a solid 2-0 performance, while Changthang Shans secured a dominant 3-0 win over Humas Warriors. Both teams are gearing up for an exciting final showdown set for Monday, January 13.

The Ice Hockey League Season 2 is organized in collaboration with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh at Leh's Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. Kang Sings' success hinged on a goal by Tsering Angchok in the 26th minute and another by Stanzin Lotos nine minutes later. In contrast, Changthang Shans quickly took the lead with Konchok Namgyal and captain Chamba Tsetan both scoring in the first five minutes, maintaining a steadfast defence to clinch the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)