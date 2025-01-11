Left Menu

UP Rudras Triumph Over Delhi SG Pipers in Thrilling Hockey India League Encounter

UP Rudras clinched a significant 3-1 victory against Delhi SG Pipers in the Men's Hockey India League. Goals by Floris Wortelboer, Kane Russell, and Tanguy Cosyns secured their rise to second in the points table, while Delhi awaits their first outright win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:52 IST
Jake Whetton celebrates (Photo: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating showdown at the Men's Hockey India League, UP Rudras emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against Delhi SG Pipers, elevating them to second place in the league standings.

Floris Wortelboer, Kane Russell, and Tanguy Cosyns were the key architects of Rudras' success, each contributing a goal to secure the crucial points, while Jake Whetton was the lone scorer for Delhi SG Pipers.

The match saw Rudras' dominance in both attack and possession, ultimately translating into their triumph over the Pipers, who struggled to find their first outright win of the season. Despite a promising start for Delhi, Rudras showcased resilience and adept skill to clinch the well-deserved victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

