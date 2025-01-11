Left Menu

BCCI Reviews India's Tour Debacle: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir Under Scrutiny

The BCCI held an in-depth review of India's poor performance in Australia, focusing on key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Despite the disappointing outcome, the board opted against immediate action. Upcoming performances in the Champions Trophy will play a crucial role in future team selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:44 IST
BCCI Reviews India's Tour Debacle: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) carried out a comprehensive review of India's lackluster tour of Australia, which concluded with no drastic decisions about team personnel changes. The review took place over two hours in Mumbai, with key figures including skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir present.

Board President Roger Binny and Secretary-elect Devajit Saikia joined the meeting, dissecting the reasons behind the fall of India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and their subsequent exit from the World Test Championship final in June. Sources indicate the board is keen on avoiding any hasty changes, despite the tour's failures.

India's preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament is prioritized, as any knee-jerk reactions might disrupt the team's performance. Rohit Sharma's position, as well as that of some senior players like Virat Kohli, is under scrutiny, though significant decisions will depend on their forthcoming performances. The retirement of R Ashwin signals a turbulent phase, as the board vows to enforce attendance in domestic matches like the Ranji Trophy to ensure player commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025