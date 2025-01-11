BCCI Reviews India's Tour Debacle: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir Under Scrutiny

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) carried out a comprehensive review of India's lackluster tour of Australia, which concluded with no drastic decisions about team personnel changes. The review took place over two hours in Mumbai, with key figures including skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir present.

Board President Roger Binny and Secretary-elect Devajit Saikia joined the meeting, dissecting the reasons behind the fall of India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and their subsequent exit from the World Test Championship final in June. Sources indicate the board is keen on avoiding any hasty changes, despite the tour's failures.

India's preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament is prioritized, as any knee-jerk reactions might disrupt the team's performance. Rohit Sharma's position, as well as that of some senior players like Virat Kohli, is under scrutiny, though significant decisions will depend on their forthcoming performances. The retirement of R Ashwin signals a turbulent phase, as the board vows to enforce attendance in domestic matches like the Ranji Trophy to ensure player commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)