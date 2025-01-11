Sri Lanka Rallies to Break New Zealand's Clean Sweep Hopes

In a remarkable showcase of cricket, Sri Lanka thwarted New Zealand's hopes of a clean sweep in the ODI series with a decisive 140-run victory at Eden Park. Skipper Mitchell Santner expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by the Sri Lankan bowlers Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, and Eshan Malinga.

Batting first, Sri Lanka amassed 290 runs for eight wickets in 50 overs, thanks to significant contributions from Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Janith Liyange, and Kamindu Mendis. This total set a formidable target on a pitch that aided bowlers. New Zealand's Matt Henry shone with the ball, claiming four wickets and securing the Player of the Series accolade.

Facing a daunting target, New Zealand faltered and were bowled out for 150 runs in under 30 overs. Sri Lanka's bowling trio dismantled the hosts, sharing nine wickets amongst them. Despite the loss, New Zealand clinched the series 2-1 and Santner remains optimistic about adapting to the upcoming conditions in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)