Left Menu

Sri Lanka Rallies to Break New Zealand's Clean Sweep Hopes

In a surprising turn at Eden Park, Sri Lanka denied New Zealand a clean sweep, clinching the final ODI by 140 runs. Exceptional bowling by Fernando, Theekshana, and Malinga underpinned the victory, while Santner reflected on the team's performance ahead of their next challenge in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:57 IST
Sri Lanka Rallies to Break New Zealand's Clean Sweep Hopes
Mitchell Santner (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a remarkable showcase of cricket, Sri Lanka thwarted New Zealand's hopes of a clean sweep in the ODI series with a decisive 140-run victory at Eden Park. Skipper Mitchell Santner expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by the Sri Lankan bowlers Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, and Eshan Malinga.

Batting first, Sri Lanka amassed 290 runs for eight wickets in 50 overs, thanks to significant contributions from Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Janith Liyange, and Kamindu Mendis. This total set a formidable target on a pitch that aided bowlers. New Zealand's Matt Henry shone with the ball, claiming four wickets and securing the Player of the Series accolade.

Facing a daunting target, New Zealand faltered and were bowled out for 150 runs in under 30 overs. Sri Lanka's bowling trio dismantled the hosts, sharing nine wickets amongst them. Despite the loss, New Zealand clinched the series 2-1 and Santner remains optimistic about adapting to the upcoming conditions in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025