New Zealand's Fresh Faces Gear Up for Champions Trophy Debut

New Zealand announces its squad for the Champions Trophy, highlighting first-time participants Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, and Will O'Rourke. Under new white-ball captain Mitchell Santner, the team is set for matches in Pakistan and the UAE, with experienced players like Kane Williamson providing leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 06:49 IST
The New Zealand cricket squad is prepping for an impactful Champions Trophy appearance, headlined by new entrants Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, and Will O'Rourke. They will debut in Pakistan and the UAE next month, marking their first global tournament.

Matt Henry steps in as the leader of the New Zealand attack following the international retirement of renowned players Trent Boult and Tim Southee, while Lockie Ferguson strengthens the five-member pace arsenal. Sears makes a comeback following a knee injury that sidelined him for most of last year, with O'Rourke and Smith having shown promising performances in the recent test and short-format series.

Mitchell Santner will lead the 15-man team as the newly appointed white-ball captain. Along with Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell, Santner remains one of the few athletes from the 2017 Champions Trophy lineup. The team will face competitive warm-up matches against internationally recognized teams like Pakistan, South Africa, and Afghanistan before the tournament kicks off on February 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

