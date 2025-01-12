Zheng Qinwen Triumphs Amidst Stormy Drama at Australian Open
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen advanced to the second round of the 2025 Australian Open, overcoming Anca Todoni with a 7-6(3) 6-1 victory at Melbourne Park under stormy conditions. Chinese fifth seed Zheng persevered through a challenging match, aiming to mirror Li Na's 2014 triumph.
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen battled past Anca Todoni to advance to the second round of the Australian Open, securing a 7-6(3) 6-1 victory on Sunday. Fans gathered at Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam of 2025 as a dramatic thunderstorm swept through, forcing players to continue under the closed roof of Rod Laver Arena.
In her return to the main showcourt after a 2024 final loss, Zheng faced a tough challenge against Romanian qualifier Todoni, who forced the Chinese fifth seed into a hard-fought opening set. After saving a set point, Zheng clinched the tiebreak 7-3 before dominating the second set as Todoni struggled with unforced errors and physical discomfort.
Meanwhile, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva was the first to reach the second round, defeating Czech Marie Bouzkova. The tournament continues under adjusted scheduling due to added days, with Aryna Sabalenka set to defend her title and Australian favorite Nick Kyrgios making his anticipated comeback.
(With inputs from agencies.)
