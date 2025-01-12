Left Menu

Thrilling Commencement at the Australian Open 2025

The Australian Open 2025 started with exciting matches across various courts. Frenchman Arthur Fils won against Otto Virtanen, while Chinese player Zheng Qinwen secured a victory. Russian Mirra Andreeva advanced to the second round. Play was suspended due to rain initially but resumed on showcourts.

Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@AustralianOpen)
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open 2025 commenced with a series of exhilarating matches, kicking off the tennis calendar in Melbourne. Frenchman Arthur Fils, the 20th seed, showcased resilience by defeating Otto Virtanen after losing the first set.

Chinese fifth seed Zheng Qinwen launched her campaign with a solid win against Romanian Anca Todoni, highlighting her strong form as the Paris Olympics champion. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Russian sensation, Mirra Andreeva smoothly advanced to the next round by overpowering Czech Marie Bouzkova.

The day was not without disruptions; a thunderstorm triggered a rain delay affecting the outer courts, although matches proceeded under closed roofs on the major courts. This delay won't heavily disrupt the schedule thanks to an additional day being added to the tournament. Tennis enthusiasts eagerly await evening matches featuring Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

