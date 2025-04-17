Sibling Showdown: Mirra Andreeva's Climactic Victory Over Her Sister Erika

In a dramatic turn of events at the Stuttgart Open, Russian teenage tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva entered the annals of significant sports stories after her pivotal victory over elder sister Erika Andreeva. Mirra, who has recently soared to world number seven, bested Erika as the latter retired due to a nagging knee injury while trailing 6-2, 1-0.

Mirra's rise has been meteoric; she recently overcame top-tier competitors like Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek at the Indian Wells. Yet, playing against her sister presented unique challenges, as Mirra admitted that a substantial portion of her game was mental. "It's hard to focus when my elder sister is the opponent," she confided.

Despite their previous encounter resulting in a win for Erika, Mirra relished her first official set win against her sister, albeit under less-than-ideal conditions. The young athlete expressed anticipation for future matches to prove both siblings' high caliber in tennis, with her next match set against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

