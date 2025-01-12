Left Menu

Novak Djokovic: The Last Titan of Men's Tennis

As Rafael Nadal joins Roger Federer in retirement, Novak Djokovic remains the last of the legendary 'Big Three' in men's tennis. Djokovic, pursuing his 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, is now coached by former rival Andy Murray. The tennis community wonders just how long Djokovic will continue his illustrious career.

Updated: 12-01-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:21 IST
Novak Djokovic now stands alone as the last of the renowned 'Big Three' in men's tennis, following Rafael Nadal's retirement. As he competes for his 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, Djokovic is under the guidance of his former rival, Andy Murray.

This tournament marks the first major event since Nadal's retirement in the Davis Cup last November, leaving Djokovic as the enduring symbol of a golden era. Despite a challenging season in 2024, Djokovic managed to secure an Olympic singles gold medal.

The tennis world is abuzz with anticipation as Djokovic, accompanied by his family, enters the Australian Open. Fellow players and fans alike ponder how much longer the world-class athlete will dominate the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

