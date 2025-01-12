Jaeger's Stellar Play Shines at Sony Open

Stephan Jaeger delivered an impressive performance at the Sony Open, carding nine birdies for the week's lowest round at Waialae. His pars on critical holes were instrumental in maintaining momentum in the tight competition.

J.J. Spaun responded to bogeys with vital birdies, while Patrick Fishburn offered notable play in his first appearance, reaching 14 under at one stage.

With the tournament tightly contested, competitors face challenges on Waialae's old-school course. As Jaeger shines and Spaun leads, the battle remains open with several players within reach of victory.

