Left Menu

Jaeger's Stellar Play Shines at Sony Open

Stephan Jaeger excelled at the Sony Open with a brilliant nine-birdie round, crafting key pars that were crucial. The competitive event saw J.J. Spaun take a slight lead, while Patrick Fishburn and other top players remain in close contention. The historic course challenges participants with its tricky setup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 12-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:46 IST
Jaeger's Stellar Play Shines at Sony Open
  • Country:
  • United States

Stephan Jaeger delivered an impressive performance at the Sony Open, carding nine birdies for the week's lowest round at Waialae. His pars on critical holes were instrumental in maintaining momentum in the tight competition.

J.J. Spaun responded to bogeys with vital birdies, while Patrick Fishburn offered notable play in his first appearance, reaching 14 under at one stage.

With the tournament tightly contested, competitors face challenges on Waialae's old-school course. As Jaeger shines and Spaun leads, the battle remains open with several players within reach of victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025