Shakib Al Hasan's Bowling Prohibition: Impact on His Cricket Career

Cricket star Shakib Al Hasan is facing another significant challenge as he fails a second test of his bowling action. This failure upholds a suspension that prevents him from bowling in both domestic and international cricket.

The assessment was conducted at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month, following a previous evaluation at Loughborough University in the UK. The results of both assessments have kept Shakib's bowling suspension in force, with BCB officials echoing that a successful reassessment is necessary for the ban to be lifted.

As the Champions Trophy approaches, Bangladesh is set to face India in Dubai on February 20. Shakib, however, continues to receive substantial support for his inclusion in the team as a batsman. Despite the challenges, he remains a vital figure in Bangladesh's cricket narrative, with a playing career boasting impressive achievements in all formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)