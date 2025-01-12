Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan's Bowling Prohibition: Impact on His Cricket Career

Shakib Al Hasan faces another hurdle in his cricketing career after failing a second test for his bowling action, barring him from bowling in domestic and international games. Despite support from the Bangladesh cricket community, his suspension remains, affecting his participation in upcoming tournaments.

Cricket star Shakib Al Hasan is facing another significant challenge as he fails a second test of his bowling action. This failure upholds a suspension that prevents him from bowling in both domestic and international cricket.

The assessment was conducted at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month, following a previous evaluation at Loughborough University in the UK. The results of both assessments have kept Shakib's bowling suspension in force, with BCB officials echoing that a successful reassessment is necessary for the ban to be lifted.

As the Champions Trophy approaches, Bangladesh is set to face India in Dubai on February 20. Shakib, however, continues to receive substantial support for his inclusion in the team as a batsman. Despite the challenges, he remains a vital figure in Bangladesh's cricket narrative, with a playing career boasting impressive achievements in all formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

