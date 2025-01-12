Thrilling Matches and Rain Delays Mark Opening of Australian Open
The opening day of the Australian Open saw exciting matches like Kei Nishikori's five-set victory over Thiago Monteiro. Rain temporarily interrupted play on outer courts, which were eventually suspended. High-profile players like Aryna Sabalenka also began their campaigns as the tournament got underway.
- Country:
- Australia
The Australian Open kicked off with a mix of thrilling matches and weather-related interruptions. Highlighting the day, Kei Nishikori rallied to beat Thiago Monteiro in a gripping five-set match, saving two match points along the way. Donna Vekic and Mirra Andreeva also advanced comfortably in their matches.
However, rain played a disruptive role, leading to suspended play on the outer courts and cancellation of several scheduled games. Despite the weather setbacks, play continued under closed roofs on the main showcourts, with organizers extending the tournament by an extra day as a contingency measure.
Notable performances included Aryna Sabalenka starting her campaign for a third consecutive title and Alexander Zverev aiming for his first Grand Slam win. With a challenging weather forecast, players and fans alike anticipate a dramatic start to the 113th Australian Open.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs in Brisbane International as Australian Open Looms
Aryna Sabalenka's Dominant March in Brisbane
Aryna Sabalenka: A Champion's Journey to Australian Open Glory
Donna Vekic Shows Heart for Fire-Stricken Los Angeles
Mirra Andreeva's Superstitious Journey: Chicken and Rice Rituals Fuel Australian Open Hopes