Thrilling Matches and Rain Delays Mark Opening of Australian Open

The Australian Open kicked off with a mix of thrilling matches and weather-related interruptions. Highlighting the day, Kei Nishikori rallied to beat Thiago Monteiro in a gripping five-set match, saving two match points along the way. Donna Vekic and Mirra Andreeva also advanced comfortably in their matches.

However, rain played a disruptive role, leading to suspended play on the outer courts and cancellation of several scheduled games. Despite the weather setbacks, play continued under closed roofs on the main showcourts, with organizers extending the tournament by an extra day as a contingency measure.

Notable performances included Aryna Sabalenka starting her campaign for a third consecutive title and Alexander Zverev aiming for his first Grand Slam win. With a challenging weather forecast, players and fans alike anticipate a dramatic start to the 113th Australian Open.

